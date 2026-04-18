Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $371.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $331.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $372.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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