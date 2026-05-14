Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices to $510 from $400 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the stock’s recent strength.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Analog Devices to $510 from $400 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight that semiconductor stocks are broadly outperforming, with Analog Devices cited as one of the names benefiting from a strong industry rally that is being driven by more than just AI demand.

Several articles highlight that semiconductor stocks are broadly outperforming, with Analog Devices cited as one of the names benefiting from a strong industry rally that is being driven by more than just AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly optimistic on ADI’s outlook, and recent coverage points to strong year-to-date and multi-month share price momentum, which can keep buying interest elevated. Analog Devices Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain broadly optimistic on ADI’s outlook, and recent coverage points to strong year-to-date and multi-month share price momentum, which can keep buying interest elevated. Positive Sentiment: Recent valuation commentary notes that the stock’s strong performance has put Analog Devices back on investors’ radar, reflecting improved sentiment around the company’s earnings power and growth profile. Assessing Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

Recent valuation commentary notes that the stock’s strong performance has put Analog Devices back on investors’ radar, reflecting improved sentiment around the company’s earnings power and growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing ADI with other technology stocks suggests it has outperformed many peers this year, reinforcing the view that the move is part of a broader rotation into semiconductor names rather than a company-specific catalyst. Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Analog Devices (ADI) This Year?

Coverage comparing ADI with other technology stocks suggests it has outperformed many peers this year, reinforcing the view that the move is part of a broader rotation into semiconductor names rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices added inflation concerns, but it did not single out ADI as a negative driver.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $432.39 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.72. The company has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $379.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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