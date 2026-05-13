Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,679 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $428,992,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,446,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.88. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $348.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here