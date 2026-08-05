Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 287.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: A sharp rally in semiconductor ETFs indicates that investor interest in the artificial-intelligence and chip sectors is returning. The sector-wide momentum may provide a favorable backdrop for Analog Devices and help explain the stock’s recent strength. Semiconductor ETFs Surge up to 19% in Huge Rally as the AI Trade Ramps Back Up

A sharp rally in semiconductor ETFs indicates that investor interest in the artificial-intelligence and chip sectors is returning. The sector-wide momentum may provide a favorable backdrop for Analog Devices and help explain the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices renewed its strategic sponsorship of MassRobotics through its Analog Garage corporate venture and incubator program. The partnership expands ADI’s exposure to robotics startups and emerging industrial-automation applications, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. MassRobotics Welcomes Analog Devices as Returning Strategic Sponsor

Analog Devices renewed its strategic sponsorship of MassRobotics through its Analog Garage corporate venture and incubator program. The partnership expands ADI’s exposure to robotics startups and emerging industrial-automation applications, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks see a favorable setup for ADI’s next earnings report, citing its history of earnings surprises and current estimate trends. This reinforces optimism following the company’s latest quarterly beat, when it reported $3.09 in adjusted earnings per share and $3.62 billion in revenue, both above consensus. Will Analog Devices Beat Estimates Again?

Analysts at Zacks see a favorable setup for ADI’s next earnings report, citing its history of earnings surprises and current estimate trends. This reinforces optimism following the company’s latest quarterly beat, when it reported $3.09 in adjusted earnings per share and $3.62 billion in revenue, both above consensus. Negative Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 ADI shares for approximately $3.63 million, reducing his direct ownership by 6.78%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which makes it less likely to signal a change in management’s outlook, but insider selling can still create modest investor pressure. SEC Form 4 Insider Transaction

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $380.29 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.69 and a 200-day moving average of $364.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $41,713,630. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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