Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,446,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $371.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,392,163.64. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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