Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $99,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $422.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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