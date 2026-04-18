Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,925 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $371.45 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $331.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $372.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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