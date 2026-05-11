Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

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More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $416.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $418.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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