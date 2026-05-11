Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 55,001 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,749,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $416.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.88. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $418.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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