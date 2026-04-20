Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $109,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $371.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $372.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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