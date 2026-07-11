Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stake Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,707 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $90,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 102,858 shares of company stock worth $41,672,900 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $395.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The company has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $439.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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