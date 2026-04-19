Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 11,811 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.'s holdings in Apple were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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