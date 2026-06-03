Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,236 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,996 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,236 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $25,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

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RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $174.17 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace expanded its Poland facility, lifting landing gear production capacity by nearly 25% and adding about 190 jobs, which should support RTX’s commercial and defense backlog execution. Article link

Collins Aerospace expanded its Poland facility, lifting landing gear production capacity by nearly 25% and adding about 190 jobs, which should support RTX’s commercial and defense backlog execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say RTX has outperformed its industry over the past six months, helped by contract wins, technology advances, and rising earnings estimates. Article link

Analysts and market commentary say RTX has outperformed its industry over the past six months, helped by contract wins, technology advances, and rising earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: RTX has also been mentioned in valuation-focused coverage, with investors debating whether the stock’s recent gains leave limited near-term upside despite solid fundamentals. Article link

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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