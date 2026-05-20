Anchyra Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,864 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Anchyra Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,864 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Anchyra Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.67.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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