Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 34,741 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after buying an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.38.

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Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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