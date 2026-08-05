Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,745 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the construction company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $34,366,397. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,776.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,814.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,605.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $655.96 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2,057.86.

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About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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