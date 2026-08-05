Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 2,088 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Quanta Services from $659.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $758.96.

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Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating and raised its price target to $976 from $940, signaling continued confidence in Quanta’s long-term growth prospects. Benzinga

Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating and raised its price target to $976 from $940, signaling continued confidence in Quanta’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target to $741 from $659. Although the firm maintained a “neutral” rating, the higher target reflects improved expectations for the infrastructure-services contractor. The Fly

Mizuho increased its price target to $741 from $659. Although the firm maintained a “neutral” rating, the higher target reflects improved expectations for the infrastructure-services contractor. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Quanta Services, adding another favorable analyst signal for the stock. Quanta Services upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded Quanta Services, adding another favorable analyst signal for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue substantially exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 41.1% year over year. This supports the investment case tied to demand for power, utility and infrastructure construction.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue substantially exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 41.1% year over year. This supports the investment case tied to demand for power, utility and infrastructure construction. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta priced $2 billion of senior notes: $500 million due in 2029 at 4.850%, $750 million due in 2033 at 5.300% and $750 million due in 2036 at 5.550%. Proceeds could support expansion and corporate purposes, with closing expected August 6. Quanta Services Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Quanta priced $2 billion of senior notes: $500 million due in 2029 at 4.850%, $750 million due in 2033 at 5.300% and $750 million due in 2036 at 5.550%. Proceeds could support expansion and corporate purposes, with closing expected August 6. Negative Sentiment: The debt issuance increases Quanta’s interest obligations and leverage, which could weigh on the stock if borrowing costs remain high or the new capital does not generate sufficient returns. The impact is partly tempered by the company’s strong earnings outlook.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE PWR opened at $693.37 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $678.34 and a 200 day moving average of $616.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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