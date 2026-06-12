Andra AP fonden Buys 208,289 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,292.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,400 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 208,289 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,592,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Weiss Ratings cut ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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