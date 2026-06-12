Andra AP fonden Buys 83,793 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 704.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $546.44. The stock has a market cap of $796.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $380.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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