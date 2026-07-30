Anson Funds Management LP Acquires 24,057 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 125.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Anson Funds Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 276.22, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day moving average is $399.48. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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