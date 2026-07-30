Anson Funds Management LP Acquires 276,214 Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,214 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.11% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)

Insider Transactions at Super Group (SGHC)

In other news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $329,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,805. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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