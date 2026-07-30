Anson Funds Management LP Buys 590,316 Shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. $BHR

Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR - Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,219 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 590,316 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 2.63% of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,521 shares of the company's stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,434 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,050,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.38 on Thursday. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.97 million. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHR

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: BHR is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar's business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

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