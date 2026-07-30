Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 710,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Trump Media & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJT. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trump Media & Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 29,103.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 6.09% on a year-over-year basis.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

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