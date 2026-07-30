Anson Funds Management LP Takes $4.22 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research earned $1.82 per share , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record $6.72 billion , slightly exceeding estimates. Lam Research Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lam Research earned , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record , slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Lam Research Forecasts Strong Revenue on AI Boom

The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of and EPS of , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Lam Research Posts Record Quarterly Revenue

Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Neutral Sentiment: The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation.

The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LRCX remained under pressure amid a broad semiconductor pullback, tighter Federal Reserve expectations, Middle East tensions and renewed concerns that advances in Chinese lithography could alter China’s demand for foreign chipmaking equipment. These sector and geopolitical risks overshadowed the favorable quarterly figures. Lam Research Is Down After China Lithography Jitters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,250,190. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 6.4%

LRCX opened at $252.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $315.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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