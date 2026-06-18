Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Sandisk accounts for about 4.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sandisk worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,366.71 and a 200-day moving average of $791.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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