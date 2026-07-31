Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Position Cut by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $120.41 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $153.29. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Apollo Global Management's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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