Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Key Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Apollo, Ares, Sixth Street Circle Early Talks

Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Positive Sentiment: Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Apollo grabs more 590 Madison space

Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Neutral Sentiment: Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. TPG Built a Record Year, Then Lost 40%

Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Hagens Berman Class Action Notice

A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Rosen Law Firm Notice

Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Negative Sentiment: Media coverage of Apollo limiting redemptions in a private‑credit fund and CEO Marc Rowan’s blunt comments about lenders unable to meet redemptions keeps focus on private‑credit stress and could pressure sentiment for Apollo’s fee‑and‑asset based business lines. CNBC: Rowan on private credit fund redemptions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 36.96%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here