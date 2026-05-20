Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 87,023 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 5.6% of Partners Group Holding AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $82,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.94%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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