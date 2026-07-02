Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,418 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,086 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $253.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $232.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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