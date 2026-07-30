Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,981 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,694 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $41,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 147,675 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $338.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $344.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Apple set for strongest June-quarter sales growth in 5 years

Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna

Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Apple Could Swing $170 Billion In Value After Earnings

Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone.

Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone. Negative Sentiment: Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation

Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Negative Sentiment: A federal lawsuit alleges a fraudulent Bitcoin wallet app remained available in Apple’s App Store, raising potential legal costs and renewed concerns about app-review and platform liability.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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