Apple Inc. $AAPL is Cambient Family Office LLC's 7th Largest Position

Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,025 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cambient Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KGI Securities lowered Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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