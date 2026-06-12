Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Increased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049,172 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,518,322 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $1,372,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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