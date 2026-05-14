Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lifted by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,435 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Apple were worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Up 1.4%

AAPL opened at $298.87 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $263.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.46 and a one year high of $300.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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