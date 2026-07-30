Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,759 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Nwam LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nwam LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $64,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $164,218,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $97,031,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $62,659,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $338.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $344.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $308.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Apple set for strongest June-quarter sales growth in 5 years

Strong iPhone demand and steady pricing are expected to produce Apple’s strongest June-quarter revenue growth in five years. Analysts are also watching for contributions from Services, Mac, and iPhone 17 shipments. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna

Apple’s new Apple Upgrade program, powered by Klarna, lets U.S. customers lease iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches through monthly payments. The initiative could lower upfront costs, increase upgrade frequency, and support device sales. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $9.57 from $9.56, above the current-year consensus estimate of $8.76, reinforcing the bullish long-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Apple Could Swing $170 Billion In Value After Earnings

Apple’s record valuation reflects investor confidence in its relatively disciplined AI spending and improving product demand, while money has rotated away from Nvidia and other high-spending chip stocks. However, options markets imply a comparatively contained post-earnings move, suggesting much of the optimism may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone.

Apple faces a leadership transition, with Tim Cook preparing for his final earnings call as CEO and hardware chief John Ternus scheduled to succeed him. Investors will seek evidence that the incoming CEO can sustain growth beyond the iPhone. Negative Sentiment: Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Apple says UK App Store proposal amounts to price regulation

Proposed U.K. App Store rules could loosen Apple’s control over in-app payments and reduce commission revenue; Apple argues the measures amount to price regulation. Negative Sentiment: A federal lawsuit alleges a fraudulent Bitcoin wallet app remained available in Apple’s App Store, raising potential legal costs and renewed concerns about app-review and platform liability.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here