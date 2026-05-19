Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 84,666 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 17,979 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $297.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.46 and a twelve month high of $303.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly planning a broad set of AI features for iOS 27, including writing help, app shortcuts, and other Siri enhancements, signaling a stronger product roadmap for the next iPhone cycle.

Apple is reportedly planning a broad set of AI features for iOS 27, including writing help, app shortcuts, and other Siri enhancements, signaling a stronger product roadmap for the next iPhone cycle. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple’s revamped Siri may lean on Google Gemini suggest Apple is willing to use outside AI to accelerate its assistant overhaul, which could improve competitive positioning faster than building everything in-house. Apple's Next-Gen Siri App May Lean Heavily on Google's AI

Reports that Apple’s revamped Siri may lean on Google Gemini suggest Apple is willing to use outside AI to accelerate its assistant overhaul, which could improve competitive positioning faster than building everything in-house. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Apple’s services business as a potential earnings engine, with some analysts seeing a path to higher EPS if the ecosystem continues to expand.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Apple’s services business as a potential earnings engine, with some analysts seeing a path to higher EPS if the ecosystem continues to expand. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund interest also remains supportive, with Viking Global reportedly opening a fresh Apple stake worth nearly $1 billion, reinforcing institutional confidence in the stock.

Hedge-fund interest also remains supportive, with Viking Global reportedly opening a fresh Apple stake worth nearly $1 billion, reinforcing institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s upcoming WWDC is expected to center on AI integration, but it is still a preview event rather than a revenue event, so the near-term impact depends on how compelling the announcements are. Apple Reveals Dates of Tim Cook's Final WWDC as CEO

Apple’s upcoming WWDC is expected to center on AI integration, but it is still a preview event rather than a revenue event, so the near-term impact depends on how compelling the announcements are. Neutral Sentiment: Social chatter around satellite connectivity and other hardware upgrades points to continued innovation interest, but these themes are longer-term and less likely to move the stock immediately.

Social chatter around satellite connectivity and other hardware upgrades points to continued innovation interest, but these themes are longer-term and less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Apple is facing renewed regulatory pressure after an Indian court ordered the company to fully cooperate in an App Store antitrust probe, adding another legal overhang for investors.

Apple is facing renewed regulatory pressure after an Indian court ordered the company to fully cooperate in an App Store antitrust probe, adding another legal overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Apple is discounting iPhone 17 models in China highlight ongoing competition and margin pressure in a critical market, which could temper enthusiasm if price cuts deepen.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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