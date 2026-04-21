Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,581 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Kelleher Financial Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings in Apple were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.81 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average of $264.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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