Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Reduced by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,340 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 69,693 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.74.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly planning a broad set of AI features for iOS 27, including writing help, app shortcuts, and other Siri enhancements, signaling a stronger product roadmap for the next iPhone cycle.

Apple is reportedly planning a broad set of AI features for iOS 27, including writing help, app shortcuts, and other Siri enhancements, signaling a stronger product roadmap for the next iPhone cycle. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple’s revamped Siri may lean on Google Gemini suggest Apple is willing to use outside AI to accelerate its assistant overhaul, which could improve competitive positioning faster than building everything in-house. Apple's Next-Gen Siri App May Lean Heavily on Google's AI

Reports that Apple’s revamped Siri may lean on Google Gemini suggest Apple is willing to use outside AI to accelerate its assistant overhaul, which could improve competitive positioning faster than building everything in-house. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Apple’s services business as a potential earnings engine, with some analysts seeing a path to higher EPS if the ecosystem continues to expand.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Apple’s services business as a potential earnings engine, with some analysts seeing a path to higher EPS if the ecosystem continues to expand. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund interest also remains supportive, with Viking Global reportedly opening a fresh Apple stake worth nearly $1 billion, reinforcing institutional confidence in the stock.

Hedge-fund interest also remains supportive, with Viking Global reportedly opening a fresh Apple stake worth nearly $1 billion, reinforcing institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s upcoming WWDC is expected to center on AI integration, but it is still a preview event rather than a revenue event, so the near-term impact depends on how compelling the announcements are. Apple Reveals Dates of Tim Cook's Final WWDC as CEO

Apple’s upcoming WWDC is expected to center on AI integration, but it is still a preview event rather than a revenue event, so the near-term impact depends on how compelling the announcements are. Neutral Sentiment: Social chatter around satellite connectivity and other hardware upgrades points to continued innovation interest, but these themes are longer-term and less likely to move the stock immediately.

Social chatter around satellite connectivity and other hardware upgrades points to continued innovation interest, but these themes are longer-term and less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Apple is facing renewed regulatory pressure after an Indian court ordered the company to fully cooperate in an App Store antitrust probe, adding another legal overhang for investors.

Apple is facing renewed regulatory pressure after an Indian court ordered the company to fully cooperate in an App Store antitrust probe, adding another legal overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Apple is discounting iPhone 17 models in China highlight ongoing competition and margin pressure in a critical market, which could temper enthusiasm if price cuts deepen.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.68. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.46 and a one year high of $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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