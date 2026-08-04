Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $8,405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,858,543,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 617.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,869,170,000 after buying an additional 7,856,576 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,370,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 3,357,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,984,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,537,913,000 after buying an additional 2,635,284 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $518.21 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $739.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $552.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $850.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $603.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials has a strong history of exceeding earnings expectations, and analysts say current earnings-estimate trends and other indicators point to a potential beat in its upcoming quarterly report. This raises expectations for continued revenue and earnings momentum. Will Applied Materials Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Applied Materials has a strong history of exceeding earnings expectations, and analysts say current earnings-estimate trends and other indicators point to a potential beat in its upcoming quarterly report. This raises expectations for continued revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: The stock outperformed the broader market in the latest trading session, suggesting investors continue to favor Applied Materials despite volatility across semiconductor stocks. Applied Materials Outperforms Broader Market

The stock outperformed the broader market in the latest trading session, suggesting investors continue to favor Applied Materials despite volatility across semiconductor stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Applied Materials was described as having strong fundamentals, but one analyst downgraded the shares ahead of earnings. The report signals that expectations may already be elevated and that the company will need to deliver strong results or guidance to support further gains. Applied Materials Strong Fundamentals, But I'm Downgrading Ahead of Earnings

Applied Materials was described as having strong fundamentals, but one analyst downgraded the shares ahead of earnings. The report signals that expectations may already be elevated and that the company will need to deliver strong results or guidance to support further gains. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks faced pressure from fears that increased competition from China could challenge U.S. chip-equipment companies. The concern could weigh on Applied Materials through pricing pressure, market-share risks or restrictions affecting China-related demand. Semiconductor Stocks Sink Over Fears of Increased Competition From China

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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