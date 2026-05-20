Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,378 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,171 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.67.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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