AR Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,430 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.8% of AR Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 261,348 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloud providers are accelerating spending on AI infrastructure, particularly NVIDIA’s liquid-cooled Blackwell systems. This reinforced expectations that demand for NVIDIA’s data-center GPUs remains well ahead of supply ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Nvidia stock climbs as AI infrastructure demand boosts investor sentiment

Cloud providers are accelerating spending on AI infrastructure, particularly NVIDIA’s liquid-cooled Blackwell systems. This reinforced expectations that demand for NVIDIA’s data-center GPUs remains well ahead of supply ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and earnings-preview coverage remains bullish. NVIDIA has a strong history of beating estimates, while reported first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion and data-center revenue of $75.2 billion showed exceptional year-over-year growth. Forecasts also point to continued momentum from the Blackwell and upcoming Vera Rubin platforms. Will Nvidia beat estimates again

Analyst and earnings-preview coverage remains bullish. NVIDIA has a strong history of beating estimates, while reported first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion and data-center revenue of $75.2 billion showed exceptional year-over-year growth. Forecasts also point to continued momentum from the Blackwell and upcoming Vera Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: A strong Nasdaq and semiconductor-sector rebound lifted sentiment across chip stocks, providing an additional market-wide catalyst for NVDA. Some analysts argue that NVIDIA’s valuation remains reasonable relative to its growth and potential future sales. Nvidia beats stock market upswing

A strong Nasdaq and semiconductor-sector rebound lifted sentiment across chip stocks, providing an additional market-wide catalyst for NVDA. Some analysts argue that NVIDIA’s valuation remains reasonable relative to its growth and potential future sales. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is using financial guarantees, equity investments, and revenue-sharing arrangements to help customers build AI data centers and secure demand for Vera Rubin. The strategy could strengthen its ecosystem and market share, but it also increases exposure to customer defaults, cash outflows, and weaker AI-investment returns. Nvidia financial engineering and Vera Rubin

NVIDIA is using financial guarantees, equity investments, and revenue-sharing arrangements to help customers build AI data centers and secure demand for Vera Rubin. The strategy could strengthen its ecosystem and market share, but it also increases exposure to customer defaults, cash outflows, and weaker AI-investment returns. Negative Sentiment: Risk-focused coverage highlights concerns about circular financing, rising AI infrastructure costs, and whether hyperscaler spending can remain economically justified. NVIDIA has also traded sideways for several months, suggesting investors may require stronger earnings or guidance to sustain a breakout. Nvidia stock remains in a $200 rut

Risk-focused coverage highlights concerns about circular financing, rising AI infrastructure costs, and whether hyperscaler spending can remain economically justified. NVIDIA has also traded sideways for several months, suggesting investors may require stronger earnings or guidance to sustain a breakout. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term competitive risks are emerging as custom AI chips gain traction and AI-generated software could weaken CUDA’s traditional competitive moat, particularly as workloads shift from training toward inference. AI threats to Nvidia CUDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average is $196.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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