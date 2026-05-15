Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $24.01 Million in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 539,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,014,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.28% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,681,158 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,903,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $802,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $240,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,505 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 206,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,239.14. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder National Life Insuranc Lincoln purchased 2,254,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,249.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,784,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,508,130.98. The trade was a 29.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,050 shares of company stock worth $734,041. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.2%

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lincoln National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lincoln National wasn't on the list.

While Lincoln National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here