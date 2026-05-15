Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $23.78 Million Investment in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,353 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $23,782,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.26% of Autoliv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 54.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $195,091,000 after purchasing an additional 559,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 151.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 556,651 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,976,700 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $353,334,000 after purchasing an additional 375,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $34,816,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $30,220,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $1,108,378.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,607.90. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $194,332.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,139.79. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Weiss Ratings lowered Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Autoliv from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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