Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited $G

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 508,281 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,777,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.29% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 193.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $114,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,535.39. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Genpact has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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