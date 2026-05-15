Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 287,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,954,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:SYF opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $878,875.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,304,509.85. This represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,950,966.96. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,372 shares of company stock worth $22,080,634. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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