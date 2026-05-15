Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,268 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,701,000. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after buying an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,353,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MA opened at $489.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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