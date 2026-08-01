Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 561,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $105,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $88.46.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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