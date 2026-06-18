Archon Partners LLC Buys 56,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.1% of Archon Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Archon Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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