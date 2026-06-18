Archon Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Archon Partners LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Archon Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Archon Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here