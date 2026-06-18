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Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its Sandisk position by 44% in the fourth quarter, selling 44,000 shares and ending with 56,000 shares valued at about $13.3 million.
  • Sandisk continues to draw bullish analyst attention tied to AI-driven memory demand, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at Moderate Buy with a $1,580.67 target.
  • Despite the upbeat outlook, some market watchers warn the stock may be overbought after a sharp rally, and recent insider sales plus a retreat from record highs have fueled near-term pullback concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lessened its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Sandisk makes up 1.5% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,366.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $791.01. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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