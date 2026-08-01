Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,534,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,370,000 after purchasing an additional 502,786 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 228,941 shares of the company's stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 187,485 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the company's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,751,945. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,194,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,177,051.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting BrightSpring Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting BrightSpring Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.45 per share , exceeding consensus estimates of $0.40 and more than doubling the $0.22 reported a year earlier. Revenue increased 23% year over year to $3.87 billion , also above the $3.66 billion analyst estimate. BrightSpring Health Services Q2 earnings report

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , exceeding consensus estimates of $0.40 and more than doubling the $0.22 reported a year earlier. Revenue increased 23% year over year to , also above the $3.66 billion analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $15.1 billion-$15.4 billion , slightly above the roughly $15.1 billion consensus forecast. The company also projected 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $820 million-$845 million . BrightSpring reports Q2 results and raises guidance

Management increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to , slightly above the roughly $15.1 billion consensus forecast. The company also projected 2026 adjusted EBITDA of . Positive Sentiment: The company is targeting leverage below 2x, which could improve financial flexibility and reduce balance-sheet concerns over time. BrightSpring projects EBITDA and targets lower leverage

The company is targeting leverage below 2x, which could improve financial flexibility and reduce balance-sheet concerns over time. Neutral Sentiment: Investors will likely focus on management’s comments regarding operating trends, integration and the pace of deleveraging during the earnings call. BrightSpring Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Investors will likely focus on management’s comments regarding operating trends, integration and the pace of deleveraging during the earnings call. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, the full-year revenue outlook was only modestly above expectations, while no specific full-year EPS guidance was provided in the available release. That may have disappointed investors seeking a larger upgrade to profitability expectations.

Despite the earnings and revenue beats, the full-year revenue outlook was only modestly above expectations, while no specific full-year EPS guidance was provided in the available release. That may have disappointed investors seeking a larger upgrade to profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: At about 42 times earnings, BrightSpring’s valuation leaves limited room for execution concerns or profit-taking. The company also operates with meaningful leverage, making debt reduction and cash flow important factors for the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTSG. Zacks Research cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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